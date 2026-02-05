Concord Control Systems jumps after bagging Rs 185 crore KAVACH 4.0 order

Concord Control Systems rose 4.13% to Rs 2,670, following the company's announcement of a major order worth Rs 185.09 crore.

The order is for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of KAVACH 4.0 on-board loco equipment. The contract has been awarded by Indian Railways.

The order has been routed through Progota India, an associate of Concord Control Systems. The project is scheduled to be executed within 12 months.

KAVACH 4.0 is India's indigenous Automatic Train Protection system. It is designed to prevent collisions, over-speeding and signal violations.

Concord Control Systems is India's leading manufacturer of embedded electronics systems and critical electronic solutions supporting Indias next-generation rail infrastructure. The company is an RDSO-approved OEM and technology leader delivering advanced electrical and electronic systems for Indian Railways.