ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 99 lakh contract

ITCONS E-Solutions announced that it has secured a new contract worth Rs 98.58 lakh from the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

According to an exchange filing, the company received an order to provide 34 resources for manpower outsourcing services over a period of one year.

The total contract value is Rs 94,58,727.32, and the contract is scheduled to commence on 14 January 2026, remaining in force until 13 January 2027, unless extended further by mutual agreement between the parties.

The company said this contract marks a significant milestone and reflects the continued trust placed in it by government agencies.