ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 99 lakh contract

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
ITCONS E-Solutions announced that it has secured a new contract worth Rs 98.58 lakh from the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

According to an exchange filing, the company received an order to provide 34 resources for manpower outsourcing services over a period of one year.

The total contract value is Rs 94,58,727.32, and the contract is scheduled to commence on 14 January 2026, remaining in force until 13 January 2027, unless extended further by mutual agreement between the parties.

The company said this contract marks a significant milestone and reflects the continued trust placed in it by government agencies.

ITCONS E-Solutions also clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 70.2% to Rs 3.25 crore on a 96.4% soar in net sales to Rs 55.98 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The counter rose 0.55% to Rs 440 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

