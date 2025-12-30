Trishakti Industries rises after securing contract from Reliance Industries

Trishakti Industries rose 4.60% to Rs 149.95 after the company said that it has received a domestic contract from Reliance Industries for the hiring and deployment of advanced machinery along with skilled manpower.

The contract involves deployment of advanced machines with manpower and is to be executed immediately. The initial contract period is six months.

The total fresh capex deployed for the project is approximately Rs 21 crore, while the contract value is expected to be upwards of Rs 26.5 million, inclusive of taxes.

Trishakti Industries is an infrastructure solutions provider specializing in the hiring of heavy earth-moving equipment. With a strong fleet of advanced machinery, it serves major sectors such as steel, cement, railways, and construction. The companys consolidated net profit surged 89.3% YoY to Rs 1.59 crore posted in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 0.84 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 133.3% YoY to Rs 6.65 crore in Q2 FY26.