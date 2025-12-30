Volumes spurt at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 193.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.11 lakh shares

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 December 2025.

Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 193.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.34% to Rs.291.80. Volumes stood at 10.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd witnessed volume of 3.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44277 shares. The stock dropped 6.00% to Rs.1,780.00. Volumes stood at 41821 shares in the last session. The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd registered volume of 3.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41410 shares. The stock rose 3.29% to Rs.1,888.80. Volumes stood at 19811 shares in the last session. Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd clocked volume of 38380 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7020 shares. The stock lost 3.02% to Rs.8,770.00. Volumes stood at 8945 shares in the last session.