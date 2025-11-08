Concord Enviro Systems standalone net profit rises 56.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.10% to Rs 13.68 crore

Net profit of Concord Enviro Systems rose 56.92% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.10% to Rs 13.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.6815.05-9.582.790.610.780.600.771.020.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News