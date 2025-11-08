United Van Der Horst standalone net profit rises 7.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.81% to Rs 8.65 crore

Net profit of United Van Der Horst rose 7.53% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 8.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.657.9545.5549.813.553.322.842.642.001.86

