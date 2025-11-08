Credo Brands Marketing standalone net profit declines 28.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.77% to Rs 163.73 crore

Net profit of Credo Brands Marketing declined 28.68% to Rs 18.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.77% to Rs 163.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 185.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.163.73185.5729.3931.0643.6451.8525.2635.3518.8726.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News