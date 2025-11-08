Bridge Securities standalone net profit declines 61.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Bridge Securities declined 61.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.421.0595.2495.240.401.000.391.000.391.00

