Sonu Infratech standalone net profit rises 28.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sonu Infratech rose 28.65% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 28.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.28.1827.6721.5816.954.693.693.302.562.471.92

