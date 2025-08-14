Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit declines 44.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.20% to Rs 14.84 crore

Net profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings declined 44.86% to Rs 12.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.20% to Rs 14.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.14.8414.3899.0698.9614.8817.6014.8817.5912.6622.96

