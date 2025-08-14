Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 88.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.53% to Rs 6.43 crore

Net profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries rose 88.73% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.53% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

