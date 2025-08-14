Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.61% to Rs 18.92 crore

Net profit of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.61% to Rs 18.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.18.9228.50-23.52-9.301.46-1.410.98-1.900.96-1.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News