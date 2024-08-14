Constronics Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1942.86% to Rs 2.86 croreNet loss of Constronics Infra reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1942.86% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.860.14 1943 OPM %-5.9428.57 -PBDT-0.050.04 PL PBT-0.060.03 PL NP-0.060.03 PL
