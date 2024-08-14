Poojawestern Metaliks consolidated net profit declines 39.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 58.58% to Rs 6.28 crore

Net profit of Poojawestern Metaliks declined 39.58% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 58.58% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.2815.1610.357.060.610.810.370.550.290.48

