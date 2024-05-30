Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Constronics Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Constronics Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Constronics Infra reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.400.10 300 0.770.82 -6 OPM %55.000 -42.8610.98 - PBDT0.710 0 0.810.11 636 PBT0.70-0.01 LP 0.780.09 767 NP0.64-0.01 LP 0.720.06 1100

