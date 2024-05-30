Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khaitan (India) standalone net profit rises 109.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Khaitan (India) standalone net profit rises 109.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024
Sales rise 22.86% to Rs 15.96 crore

Net profit of Khaitan (India) rose 109.57% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.86% to Rs 15.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.06% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.83% to Rs 58.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.9612.99 23 58.3759.46 -2 OPM %1.94-15.32 -6.01-0.89 - PBDT0.981.56 -37 1.832.65 -31 PBT1.970.94 110 1.340.68 97 NP1.970.94 110 1.340.68 97

First Published: May 30 2024

