Consumer Durables shares fall

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 448.27 points or 0.82% at 53968.43 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 2.04%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.32%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.19%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.9%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.63%), and V I P Industries Ltd (up 0.06%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 2.08%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.8%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.79%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 214.31 or 0.29% at 74067.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 58.6 points or 0.26% at 22461.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 260.52 points or 0.56% at 47119.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 51.86 points or 0.37% at 13949.38.

On BSE,2087 shares were trading in green, 1646 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

Consumer Durables shares fall

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

