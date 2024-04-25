Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Pneumatic soars after stellar Q4 performance

Kirloskar Pneumatic soars after stellar Q4 performance

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company surged 6.55% to Rs 847.90 after the company reported 87% jump in net profit to Rs 60.23 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 32.24 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations increased by 36% YoY to Rs 489.96 crore during the quarter.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total expenses rose by 27% to Rs 406.81 crore in the fourth quarter as compared with the same period last year, due to higher raw material costs (up 63% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 9% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 80.72 crore, up by 92% from Rs 42.05 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the financial year 2023-24, Kirloskar Pneumatic has recorded net profit and revenue of Rs 133.28 crore (up 23% YoY) and Rs 1,322.62 crore (up 7% YoY), respectively.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company has three divisions: air compressors, refrigeration and gas compressors, and transmission products. Manufacturing facilities of all divisions are integrated and are in and around Pune. End users include the oil and gas, steel, power, railways and defence sectors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Dhani Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shyam Metalics gains on capacity expansion in Odisha plant

Celebrating Loss: Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar's Journey of Healing and Positivity

Capri Global Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 699.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Japan Nikkei tumbles 2.16% on profit taking

5paisa Capital slips as PAT slumps 60% YoY in Q4 FY24

Board of Nestle India approves launch of Nespresso in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story