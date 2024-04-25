Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 309.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 309.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 15.41% to Rs 323.29 crore

Net Loss of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported to Rs 309.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 277.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.41% to Rs 323.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 280.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1228.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1144.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.73% to Rs 1191.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1106.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales323.29280.13 15 1191.651106.17 8 OPM %44.0846.84 -44.9044.80 - PBDT-269.96-246.53 -10 -1078.00-998.84 -8 PBT-309.34-278.40 -11 -1228.44-1146.00 -7 NP-309.34-277.07 -12 -1228.44-1144.72 -7

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

