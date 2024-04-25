Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 86.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.26% to Rs 489.96 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 86.82% to Rs 60.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.26% to Rs 489.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 359.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.75% to Rs 133.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.72% to Rs 1322.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1239.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

