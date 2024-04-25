Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 86.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 86.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 36.26% to Rs 489.96 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 86.82% to Rs 60.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.26% to Rs 489.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 359.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.75% to Rs 133.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.72% to Rs 1322.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1239.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales489.96359.58 36 1322.621239.34 7 OPM %18.6913.32 -15.3013.37 - PBDT97.5150.62 93 221.72176.82 25 PBT89.1042.05 112 186.25143.28 30 NP60.2332.24 87 133.28108.58 23

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

