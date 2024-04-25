Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 86.82 points or 1.15% at 7490.87 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 4.15%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.17%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.16%),DLF Ltd (down 0.98%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.77%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.75%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.31%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.61%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.76%), and Swan Energy Ltd (up 0.31%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 214.31 or 0.29% at 74067.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 58.6 points or 0.26% at 22461.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 260.52 points or 0.56% at 47119.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 51.86 points or 0.37% at 13949.38.

On BSE,2087 shares were trading in green, 1646 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

