Consumer Durables shares gain

Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 482.88 points or 0.92% at 52843.85 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Havells India Ltd (up 4.22%), Voltas Ltd (up 2.88%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.84%),Blue Star Ltd (up 1.69%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.78%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.75%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.59%).

On the other hand, V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.97%), and Titan Company Ltd (down 0.31%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 180.89 or 0.25% at 73926.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 62.9 points or 0.28% at 22401.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 284.86 points or 0.63% at 45817.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 78.44 points or 0.58% at 13560.9.

On BSE,2248 shares were trading in green, 879 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

