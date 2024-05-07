Consumer Durables shares rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 126.46 points or 0.24% at 52828.53 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (up 1.57%), Havells India Ltd (up 1.45%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.12%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.57%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.54%), and Titan Company Ltd (up 0.05%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.61%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.34%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.1%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 7.68 or 0.01% at 73887.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.15 points or 0.07% at 22457.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 249.56 points or 0.53% at 46443.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 39.23 points or 0.28% at 14151.76.

On BSE,1374 shares were trading in green, 1538 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

