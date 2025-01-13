Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 2291.42 points or 3.68% at 60055.53 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (down 8.14%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 7.75%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 5.67%),Supreme Industries Ltd (down 5.09%),Havells India Ltd (down 4.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Voltas Ltd (down 4.34%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 4.15%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 3.94%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 2.92%), and Titan Company Ltd (down 1.27%).

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1845.74 or 3.5% at 50876.6.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 524.82 points or 3.44% at 14738.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 275.9 points or 1.18% at 23155.6.

The BSE Sensex index was down 829.66 points or 1.07% at 76549.25.

On BSE,607 shares were trading in green, 3416 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

