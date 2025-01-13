Market under pressure; Nifty skids below 23,200 level; European mrkt decline

The key domestic indices traded with substantial losses in afternoon trade, following an unexpectedly strong US jobs report, which dampened expectations of early interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. At the same time, concerns over slowing earnings continued to persist. The Nifty dropped below the 23,200 level.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE showed weakness, with realty, metal, and media shares tumbling the most.

At 13:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 741.57 points or 0.96% to 76,632.63. The Nifty 50 index lost 251points or 1.07% to 23,180.50.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slumped 3.18% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 3.27%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 599 shares rose and 3,420 shares fell. A total of 140 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $5.7 billion to $634.59 billion for the week ended January 3, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday showed.

Foreign currency assets decreased by $6.441 billion to $545.48 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Gold reserves increased by $824 million to $67.092 billion during the week. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $58 million to $17.815 billion, the RBI said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was down by $18 million at $4.199 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Gainers & Losers:

Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.09%), Axis Bank (up 1.05%), IndusInd Bank (up 0.83%), Infosys (up 0.31%) and Britannia Industries (up 0.15%) were the major Nifty gainers.

Trent (down 4.94), Adani Enterprises (down 3.65%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 3.53%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) (down 3.13%) and Powergrid Corporation of India (down 2.94%) were the major Nifty losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shed 0.61%. The FMCG company informed that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) in the name of Kwality Walls (India) on 10 January 2025.

Avenue Supermarts(Dmart) declined 2.93%. The company reported 4.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 723.72 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 690.61 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.7% YoY to Rs 15,972.55 crore in Q3 FY25.

Just Dial tumbled 8.30% after the companys standalone net profit declined 14.8% to Rs 131.3 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 154.1 crore in Q2 FY25.

JSW Energy fell 1.97%. The company on Friday said that its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy has completed the acquisition of 125 MW of renewable energy assets from Hetero Group for an enterprise value of about Rs 630 crore.

Ola Electric Mobility declined 3.23% after the firm said that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) requested additional documents from the company as part of its ongoing investigation on 10 January 2025.

Equinox India Developments slumped 4.31%. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 22.17 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 38.65 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations soared 177% YoY to Rs 278.50 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

NCL Industries tumbled 5.04% after the companys cement production stood at 661,049 MT in Q3 FY25, registering a de-growth of 12% as compared with 749,703 MT produced in Q3 FY24.

Ugro Capital dropped 3.14%. The non banking finance (NBFC)s asset under management (AUM) jumped 32% to over Rs 11,050 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 8,364 crore in Q3 FY24.

Global Markets:

U.S. stock futures point to a negative open Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures down 50 points.

European market declined amid persisting jitters over the global economy. Investors in the region will continue to keep an eye on euro zone and U.K. government bond yields this week after yields climbed to fresh multi-month highs last week.

Asian shares traded lower on Monday, following a strong US jobs report on Friday that fueled concerns about persistent inflation. This led to a rise in US Treasury yields and boosted the dollar. Brent crude oil prices surged to their highest level in over four months, exceeding $81 per barrel, amid renewed US sanctions against Russia.

Chinas exports and imports in December beat expectations by a significant margin. Exports rose 10.7% from a year earlier, beating Reuters expectations of 7.3% year-on-year growth. The countrys imports in December unexpectedly rose 1%, compared with Reuters estimates of a 1.5% decline.

The robust job data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain its current interest rate stance. Investors are now keenly awaiting key US inflation data this week, including the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Wednesday, the New York Fed's one-year inflation expectations on Monday, producer prices on Tuesday, and jobless claims on Thursday.

The US stock market closed lower on Friday after the strong jobs report reignited inflation fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1.63%, the S&P 500 declined 1.54%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.63%.

Nvidia shares dropped 3%, while Advanced Micro Devices stock price fell 4.76% and Apple share price declined 2.41%. Constellation Energy stock jumped 25.16%, while Constellation Brands tanked 17.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance stock price soared 27.55%.

The Labor Department reported that US nonfarm payrolls increased by 256,000 jobs in December, the largest increase since March. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1%.

Investors are now turning their attention to the upcoming fourth-quarter earnings season, which begins this week with several major Wall Street banks reporting their results.

