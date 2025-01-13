Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Industrials shares fall

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Industrials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Industrials index falling 483.64 points or 3.43% at 13619.98 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Zen Technologies Ltd (down 10.17%), Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd (down 7.84%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 7.81%),Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd (down 7.73%),Action Construction Equipment Ltd (down 7.6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 7.53%), EPL Ltd (down 7.23%), Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd (down 7.23%), Kaynes Technology India Ltd (down 7.02%), and Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd (down 6.98%).

On the other hand, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (up 4.78%), Apcotex Industries Ltd (up 0.35%), and Shanthi Gears Ltd (up 0.19%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1845.74 or 3.5% at 50876.6.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 524.82 points or 3.44% at 14738.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 275.9 points or 1.18% at 23155.6.

The BSE Sensex index was down 829.66 points or 1.07% at 76549.25.

On BSE,607 shares were trading in green, 3416 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

