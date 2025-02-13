Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 160.63 points or 0.29% at 56116 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (up 3.24%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.82%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.51%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.38%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.26%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 2.35%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 1.84%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.72%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 2.61 or 0.01% at 47133.76.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 62.28 points or 0.44% at 14201.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.95 points or 0.18% at 23086.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 104.77 points or 0.14% at 76275.85.

On BSE,2077 shares were trading in green, 1764 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

