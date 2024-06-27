Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 238.69 points or 0.41% at 58527.29 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Havells India Ltd (down 3.29%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.65%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 1.5%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.63%),Blue Star Ltd (down 0.58%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.16%), Titan Company Ltd (down 0.12%), and Voltas Ltd (down 0.1%).

On the other hand, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 3.01%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.64%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 212.9 or 0.41% at 51928.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 6.31 points or 0.04% at 15688.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 86.05 points or 0.36% at 23954.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 321.4 points or 0.41% at 78995.65.

On BSE,1535 shares were trading in green, 2277 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

