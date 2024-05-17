Consumer goods stocks edge higher

Consumer goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index increasing 100.54 points or 1.11% at 9149.46 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Alicon Castalloy Ltd (up 13.5%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 12.44%),Endurance Technologies Ltd (up 12.09%),Info Edge (India) Ltd (up 7.54%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 6.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Schaeffler India Ltd (up 6.51%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 6.49%), Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd (up 5.72%), Cantabil Retail India Ltd (up 5.24%), and Dollar Industries Ltd (up 4.7%).

On the other hand, Wonderla Holidays Ltd (down 3.06%), Century Enka Ltd (down 2.83%), and RACL Geartech Ltd (down 1.91%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 137.56 or 0.19% at 73526.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.75 points or 0.2% at 22359.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 223.89 points or 0.48% at 47163.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 83.2 points or 0.58% at 14408.89.

On BSE,1927 shares were trading in green, 1032 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

