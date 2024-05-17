Kaynes Tech sizzles after Q4 PAT surges 97% YoY to Rs 813 cr

Kaynes Technology India surged 11.08% to Rs 2,861.30 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 96.8% to Rs 813 crore from Rs 413 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 74.8% YoY to Rs 637.3 crore in Q4 FY24, Growth led by strong demand across all the verticals, more notably Industrial & EV, Aerospace, Outer-space & Strategic Electronics and Railways segment.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 101.93 crore , up 89.74% YoY.

EBITDA was at Rs 952 crore in Q4 FY24, registering the growth of 60.5% as compared with Rs 594 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin contracted by 134 bps to 14.9% in Q4 FY24 as against 16.3% in Q4 FY23.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 92.5% to Rs 183.3 crore on 60.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,804.6 crore in FY24 over FY23.

The company's order book soared at Rs 4,115.2 crore in FY24 as compared with Rs 2,648.2 crore in FY23.

Ramesh Kunhikannan, managing director & promoter, Kaynes Technology India, said, Kaynes achieved an impressive 60.3% revenue growth in FY24, driven by robust demand across all verticals, more notably in the Industrial & EV, Aerospace, Outerspace & Strategic Electronics and Railways verticals.

The working capital cycle has reduced to 83 days in FY24 from 99 days in FY23. This is in line with our commitment and consistent efforts to optimize the working capital cycle. Kaynes continues to invest in new initiatives & executing projects in newer high potential segments. These strategic initiatives are poised to strengthen the company's competitive edge and make Kaynes an Integrated EMS Company. Many new initiatives are in the planning stage to support this strategy. We continue to expand capabilities across verticals with clear focus on outlined strategy of continuous expansion of customer base with focus on large accounts with growing share of value-added services.

Kaynes Technology India (KTI) is an end-to-end and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions enabled integrated electronics manufacturing player, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) services.

