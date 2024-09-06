Consumer goods stocks edge higher

Consumer goods stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Consumer Discretionary index increasing 18.18 points or 0.17% at 10586.78 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Jagran Prakashan Ltd (up 5.35%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 5.23%),S P Apparels Ltd (up 5.04%),Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd (up 3.58%),PG Electroplast Ltd (up 3.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Garware Technical Fibres Ltd (up 3.41%), K P R Mill Ltd (up 3.29%), EIH Ltd (up 3.01%), NIIT Ltd (up 2.97%), and Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd (up 2.97%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Praveg Ltd (down 3.72%), Indigo Paints Ltd (down 3.5%), and Sapphire Foods India Ltd (down 3.1%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 313.92 or 0.56% at 56835.53.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 12.61 points or 0.08% at 16799.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 58.95 points or 0.23% at 25086.15.

The BSE Sensex index was down 338.25 points or 0.41% at 81862.91.

On BSE,1885 shares were trading in green, 1177 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

