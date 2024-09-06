Strides Pharma Science receives USFDA approval for generic version of Theophylline ER Tablets 300 mg and 540 mg

Strides Pharma Science (Strides) today announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. , Singapore, has received approval for the generic version of Theophylline Extended-Release Tablets, 300 mg and 450 mg, from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), THEO-DUR, of Schering Corp. Theophylline extended-release tablets are indicated for the treatment of symptoms and reversible airflow obstruction associated with chronic asthma and other chronic lung diseases, e.g., emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

Theophylline Extended-Release Tablets, 300 mg and 450 mg have a combined market size of ~US$ 11.5 mn, with the 300 mg dosage contributing ~US$ 10.8 mn as per IQVIA. The Theophylline Extended-Release Tablets, 300 mg and 450 mg will be manufactured at the company's flagship facility in KRS Gardens in Bangalore, India.