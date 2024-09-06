Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Strides Pharma Science receives USFDA approval for generic version of Theophylline ER Tablets 300 mg and 540 mg

Strides Pharma Science receives USFDA approval for generic version of Theophylline ER Tablets 300 mg and 540 mg

Image
Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Strides Pharma Science (Strides) today announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. , Singapore, has received approval for the generic version of Theophylline Extended-Release Tablets, 300 mg and 450 mg, from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), THEO-DUR, of Schering Corp. Theophylline extended-release tablets are indicated for the treatment of symptoms and reversible airflow obstruction associated with chronic asthma and other chronic lung diseases, e.g., emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Theophylline Extended-Release Tablets, 300 mg and 450 mg have a combined market size of ~US$ 11.5 mn, with the 300 mg dosage contributing ~US$ 10.8 mn as per IQVIA. The Theophylline Extended-Release Tablets, 300 mg and 450 mg will be manufactured at the company's flagship facility in KRS Gardens in Bangalore, India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

DreamFolks shares fly 9% on launching highway dining service for travellers

Portugal's Golden Visa: Invest up to Rs 7 cr for Schengen residency chance

LIVE: Fire breaks out at Times Tower in Mumbai, firefighting still underway after over 2 hours

Baazar Style Retail makes quiet debut; lists at par versus issue price

This RK Damani-owned stock zoomed 20%; turned ex-date for 10:1 bonus

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story