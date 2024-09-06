Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Healthcare index rising 128.73 points or 0.3% at 43722.13 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 7.52%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 5.52%),Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 5.3%),Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd (up 4.66%),ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (up 3.35%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd (up 3.09%), Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 3.04%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 3%), Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.99%), and Piramal Pharma Ltd (up 2.94%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 2.31%), Shilpa Medicare Ltd (down 2.03%), and Biocon Ltd (down 1.71%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 313.92 or 0.56% at 56835.53.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 12.61 points or 0.08% at 16799.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 58.95 points or 0.23% at 25086.15.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 338.25 points or 0.41% at 81862.91.

On BSE,1885 shares were trading in green, 1177 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News