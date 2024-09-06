Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

State Bank of India Slips 1.28%

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
State Bank of India has lost 0.12% over last one month compared to 2.12% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 3.4% rise in the SENSEX

State Bank of India fell 1.28% today to trade at Rs 808.15. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.31% to quote at 58240.65. The index is up 2.12 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd decreased 0.8% and Canara Bank lost 0.46% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 15.81 % over last one year compared to the 24% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

State Bank of India has lost 0.12% over last one month compared to 2.12% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 3.4% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 18339 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.78 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 912.1 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 543.15 on 26 Oct 2023.

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

