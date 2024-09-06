State Bank of India Slips 1.28%

State Bank of India has lost 0.12% over last one month compared to 2.12% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 3.4% rise in the SENSEX

State Bank of India fell 1.28% today to trade at Rs 808.15. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.31% to quote at 58240.65. The index is up 2.12 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd decreased 0.8% and Canara Bank lost 0.46% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 15.81 % over last one year compared to the 24% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

