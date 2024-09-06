Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 34.36 points or 0.42% at 8171.53 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 5.07%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.64%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.3%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.3%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.88%), were the top gainers.
On the other hand, DLF Ltd (down 1.35%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.67%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.28%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 313.92 or 0.56% at 56835.53.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 12.61 points or 0.08% at 16799.25.
The Nifty 50 index was down 58.95 points or 0.23% at 25086.15.
The BSE Sensex index was down 338.25 points or 0.41% at 81862.91.
On BSE,1885 shares were trading in green, 1177 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.
