Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 34.36 points or 0.42% at 8171.53 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 5.07%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.64%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.3%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.3%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.88%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, DLF Ltd (down 1.35%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.67%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.28%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 313.92 or 0.56% at 56835.53.