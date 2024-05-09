Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer goods stocks rise

Consumer goods stocks rise

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Consumer goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index increasing 74.04 points or 0.83% at 9026.66 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Campus Activewear Ltd (up 6.17%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 5.38%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 5.18%),Anant Raj Ltd (up 4.11%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 4.05%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Pricol Ltd (up 4%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 3.13%), Century Enka Ltd (up 3.04%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 2.85%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (up 2.63%).

On the other hand, S P Apparels Ltd (down 3.37%), Westlife Foodworld Ltd (down 3.08%), and Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd (down 2.29%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 222.49 or 0.3% at 73243.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 63.15 points or 0.28% at 22239.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 8.68 points or 0.02% at 46185.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.73 points or 0.1% at 14040.26.

On BSE,1659 shares were trading in green, 1160 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

