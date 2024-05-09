RVNL bags LoA from South Eastern Railway for Rs 167 crore project

Rail Vikas Nigam said that it has received Letter of Acceptance from South Eastern Railway for a project worth Rs 167.28 crore.

The scope of the project involves Design, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning for upgradation of Electric traction system for Rajkharsawan Nayagarh Bolani section of Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway.

The said project has to be executed within a period of 18 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.

The civil construction company reported 6.24% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 358.57 crore on 6.44% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 4,689.33 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.11% to currently trade at Rs 270.25 on the BSE.

