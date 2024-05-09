NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology

For development of renewable energy power projects

In order to realize the green energy objectives of NTPC and the Govt. of India's efforts towards energy transition, NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) and Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology (MAHAPREIT), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 08 May 2024 for development of renewable energy power parks and projects.

The MoU envisages the joint development of grid connected renewable energy power parks and projects including Solar, Wind, Hybrid etc. and/or solutions thereof up to 10 GW in the state of Maharashtra.

