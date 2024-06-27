Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer goods stocks slide

Consumer goods stocks slide

Image
Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Consumer goods stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Consumer Discretionary index decreasing 37 points or 0.37% at 9852.53 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Prime Focus Ltd (down 6.65%), Arvind Fashions Ltd (down 5.39%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 4.96%),Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd (down 4.95%),Indian Hotels Co Ltd (down 4.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aditya Vision Ltd (down 4.21%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 3.95%), Pearl Global Industries Ltd (down 3.9%), Electronics Mart India Ltd (down 3.86%), and Alicon Castalloy Ltd (down 3.84%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, KDDL Ltd (up 13.45%), L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (up 10.94%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 8.55%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 212.9 or 0.41% at 51928.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 6.31 points or 0.04% at 15688.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 86.05 points or 0.36% at 23954.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 321.4 points or 0.41% at 78995.65.

On BSE,1535 shares were trading in green, 2277 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Benchmarks trade with minor cuts; consumer durables advance

Consumer goods shares rise

Nifty hovers above 23,300; European mrkt decline

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Market at day's low; Sensex slumps 615 pts; Bajaj Auto slips 3.79%

Rail Vikas Nigam secures LoA for Rs 72.73 cr from North Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam JV wins work order of Rs 156.47 cr

Consumer Durables stocks slide

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Ramky Infrastructure secures work orders worth Rs 131.19 cr

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story