Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers rises around 5% on year

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) (Base: 1986-87=100) remained unchanged for the month of December 2024 at 1320 and 1331 points respectively. The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for the month of December, 2024 were recorded at 5.01% and 5.05%, respectively, compared to 7.71% and 7.46% in December, 2023. The corresponding figures for November, 2024 were 5.35% for CPI-AL and 5.47% for CPI-RL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News