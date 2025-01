Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 13.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.01% to Rs 867.91 crore

Net profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 13.93% to Rs 151.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 132.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.01% to Rs 867.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 781.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.867.91781.8026.9829.74275.25224.95208.70169.04151.19132.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News