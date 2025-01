Cyient consolidated net profit declines 16.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 1926.40 crore

Net profit of Cyient declined 16.92% to Rs 122.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 147.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 1926.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1821.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1926.401821.4014.4417.90241.10316.10173.60250.00122.30147.20

