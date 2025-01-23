Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO subscribed 50.63 times

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
The offer received bids for 26.58 crore shares as against 52.50 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Denta Water and Infra Solutions received 26,58,10,750 bids for shares as against 52,50,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (23 January 2025). The issue was subscribed 50.63 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 22 January 2025 and it will close on 24 January 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 279 and 294 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares up to 75,00,000 with no offer-for-sale component.

The proceeds from its fresh issuance to the extent of Rs 150 crore will be utilized for meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, subject to the applicable laws.

Ahead of the IPO, Denta Water and Infra Solutions on Tuesday, 21 January 2025, raised Rs 66.15 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 22.50 lakh shares at Rs 294 each to 10 anchor investors.

Denta Water and Infra Solutions (DWISL) is one of the key players in the field of water engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. It is a growing water and infrastructure solutions company engaged in the design, installation, and commissioning of water management infrastructure projects with expertise in groundwater recharging projects and lift irrigation projects.

It is one of the few companies in India having experience and expertise in the design, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance of groundwater recharging using recycled water. In addition, it also undertakes construction projects in the fields of railways (improvement of infrastructure) and highways (roads and bridge construction).

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.20 crore and sales of Rs 97.78 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

