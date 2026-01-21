Consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers flat in Dec-25, food prices stay slippery

Labour Bureau, Ministry of Labour & Employment, has released the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (CPI AL & RL) with the base year 2019=100 for the month of December 2025. For the month of December 2025, the All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (Base: 2019=100) decreased by 0.28 points to 137.12, while the index for Rural Labourers decreased by 0.27 points, reaching 137.03. The Food Index decreased by 0.70 points each for Agricultural Labourers (AL) and Rural Labourers (RL) in December 2025. The year-on-year inflation rate for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers stood at 0.04% and 0.11%, respectively, in December 2025. The food inflation in December 2025 stood at -1.80% for AL and -1.73% for RL.

