Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, SRF Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd and The Anup Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 January 2026.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd lost 10.85% to Rs 402.6 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd crashed 10.04% to Rs 155.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53131 shares in the past one month. SRF Ltd tumbled 6.71% to Rs 2680.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41263 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30103 shares in the past one month. Shoppers Stop Ltd pared 6.64% to Rs 340.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86914 shares in the past one month.