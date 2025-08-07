Contil India standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.55% to Rs 7.19 crore

Net profit of Contil India rose 28.57% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.55% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.198.723.622.980.620.480.610.470.450.35

