Continental Petroleums standalone net profit declines 51.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.98% to Rs 18.41 crore

Net profit of Continental Petroleums declined 51.94% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 47.98% to Rs 18.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.18.4135.398.477.211.122.050.931.860.621.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News