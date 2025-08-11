Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) secures work order worth Rs 70.54 cr

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) secures work order worth Rs 70.54 cr

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
From Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) has received work order of Rs 70.54 crore from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam for supply, Erection, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Material/Equipment for executing the works related to development of Distribution Infrastructure work for on-grid electrification of Un-electrified households (HHs) and public Institutions at 9 circles (Ajmer, Banswara, Bhilwara, Chhitorgarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Salumbar, Sikar & Udaipur) in tribal village of Ajmer Discom covered in Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyana (DA-JGUA) under RDSS scheme on turnkey basis.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

