Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) secures work order worth Rs 70.54 cr

From Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) has received work order of Rs 70.54 crore from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam for supply, Erection, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Material/Equipment for executing the works related to development of Distribution Infrastructure work for on-grid electrification of Un-electrified households (HHs) and public Institutions at 9 circles (Ajmer, Banswara, Bhilwara, Chhitorgarh, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Salumbar, Sikar & Udaipur) in tribal village of Ajmer Discom covered in Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyana (DA-JGUA) under RDSS scheme on turnkey basis.

