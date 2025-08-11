Concord Control Systems allots 24,681 equity shares

On preferential basis

Concord Control Systems has allotted 24,681 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 1,418.08 (including premium of Rs 1,410.08) per share to Non-Promoter Allottee for consideration other than cash towards payment of the purchase consideration of Rs 3.50 crore payable by the company to the Non-Promoter Allottee, for the acquisition of up to 3,06,400 equity shares of Rs. 10 each (Purchase Shares), representing 10% of the equity share capital of Advanced Rail Controls held by the Non-Promoter Allottee.

Post allotment of the aforesaid shares, the paid up capital of the company has increased from Rs.6,30,04,720/- (63,00,472 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up) to Rs. 6,32,51,530/- (63,25,153) equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up).