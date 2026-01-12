Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 34.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 34.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 42.25% to Rs 1.01 crore

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 34.88% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.25% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.010.71 42 OPM %78.2288.73 -PBDT0.780.59 32 PBT0.750.58 29 NP0.580.43 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Netlink Solutions (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.49 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 62.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Annamalai defends Mumbai comment, accuses rivals of politicising identity

Affle 3i allots 44,250 equity shares under ESOP

HGSL launches AMLens - an AI-powered solution for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) operations

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story