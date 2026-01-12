Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 34.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.25% to Rs 1.01 crore

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 34.88% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.25% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.010.7178.2288.730.780.590.750.580.580.43

