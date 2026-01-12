Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 34.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.25% to Rs 1.01 croreNet profit of Continental Securities rose 34.88% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.25% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.010.71 42 OPM %78.2288.73 -PBDT0.780.59 32 PBT0.750.58 29 NP0.580.43 35
